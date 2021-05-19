‘When will second wave of coronavirus will end?’: Panel of experts appointed by union government reveals

New Delhi: A panel of experts appointed by the union government has revealed more about the Covid-19 situation in India. The panel has predicted the end of the second wave and also about the third wave of the infection. A three-member panel of scientists formed by the Department of Science and Technology under the Science Ministry of the Government of India has released its forecast.

As per the panel, the second wave of coronavirus infection will decline by July this year. A third wave of the infection is expected in about six to eight months. The panel has used the SUTRA (Susceptible, Undetected, Tested (positive) and Removed Approach) model to made this prediction.

“States like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Kerala, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Haryana besides Delhi and Goa have already seen their peak,” said Professor Manindra Agarwal from IIT Kanpur, a member of the panel.

Also Read: World Health Organization releases its latest update about Covid-19 situation in India

The model suggests that Tamil Nadu will see its peak between May 29 and 31 while Puducherry will witness its peak on May 19-20. Assam may peak by May 20-21. Meghalaya could peak on May 30 while Tripura is likely to peak by May 26-27. Himachal Pradesh may see a peak in cases by May 24 and Punjab by May 22.According to the model, a third wave is expected in six to eight months.