Athletics: Indian sprinting legend Milkha Singh tests positive for coronavirus

Athletics legend Milkha Singh has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation at his Chandigarh residence.

Popularly known as Flying Sikh, 91-years-old, is asymptomatic and claims to be in “high spirits”.

“A couple of our helpers tested positive and so all the family members did the tests. Only I returned positive on Wednesday and I am surprised,” Milkha told PTI.

He added that he was fine and there is no fever or cough. His doctor had told him that he will be ‘alright’ in three-four days. He had done jogging a day before and is in high spirits.

The legendary athlete is a five-time Asian Games gold medallist but his greatest achievement was the fourth-place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Olympics.

Ace golfer Jeev Milkha Singh, Mikha’s son, is in Dubai and said he would be returning to the country this week itself.

“I will be flying back home on Saturday,” said Jeev.