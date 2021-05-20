Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 shoot suspended

Chennai: Bigg Boss Season 3 on the Asianet channel has stopped shooting. The shooting of Bigg Boss was stopped on the instructions of the Tamil Nadu Health Department in the wake of the spread of the Covid virus. But, the sources suggest that Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 will not end suddenly like the previous season.

The contestants have been shifted to the hotel from the EVP Film City where the shooting took place. The EVP Film City was inspected by the health department and police.

Nevertheless, the contestants are still not provided with mobile phones or any other means of communication, because Asianet and production banner Banijay expect to continue with Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. The representatives of the channel and production house are thinking to get special approval from the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, to complete the run time of the show. The voting of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is also not stopped, till now.