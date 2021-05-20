Boycott Beijing Winter Olympics urges Nancy Pelosi to world leaders

Democrat leader,Nancy Pelosi (Speaker) of the US House of Representatives, has called for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, blaming China for human rights violations and claiming that world leaders who participate would undermine their moral duty.A joint congressional hearing on the subject that world leaders should boycott the games, which are set to take place in February.

During a hearing of the US Congress’ Human Rights Commission, Pelosi cited China’s treatment of Uighurs, Tibetans and residents of Hong Kong and global leaders who attend would lose their moral authority.A diplomatic boycott of the Games, “would draw attention to the human rights violations committed by the Communist Party,” and taking part in the Games would mean the US is “complicit.”

The House of Representatives speakers call for a boycott came a day after a group of human rights organisations published an open letter insisting the world to step back from the next Winter Games.Calls have been emerging from U.S. lawmakers for an Olympic boycott or venue change and attention is now focused on how the administration of President Joe Biden plans to deal with the Beijing Olympics as it pushes for the promotion of human rights.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach, who lost the opportunity to defend his 1976 gold medal win due to the boycott of the 1980 Moscow Olympics, has regularly denounced the idea of nations skipping out on the Games.

Speaking via a video link at the event marking the one-year countdown to the Beijing Games.“The Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 will be a great moment to bring the world together in a spirit of peace, solidarity and friendship.”

China has consistently denied accusations that it has committed genocide against the Uighur Muslim population in the Xinjiang province.The Beijing Games are set to open on the 4th February, 2022, just six months after the postponed Summer Olympics in Tokyo end.