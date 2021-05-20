‘Breaking News’; Fire broke out in Trivandrum SP Fort hospital, Patients evacuated

Thiruvananthapuram: A minor fire emitted in the canteen of the SP Fort hospital on Thursday morning urging the hospital officials to evacuate the patients. The fire erupted in the canteen situated in a separate building by 9.15 am. Though the fire was not huge and happened in a building located away from the hospital, the patients were relocated to safety as the smoke from the fire swirled into the hospital block which is positioned in front of the canteen.

The Fire and Rescue Services officials from the Chenkalchoola unit were driven into action and they extinguished the fire in 15 minutes. Station Officer D Praveen said the fire emitted from the edible oil while cooking. “It spread to the exhaust hood and its aluminum cover. Since the room is small the heat rose exponentially,” he said. The walls of the canteen were secured with floor tiles which broke under heat and summed to the blaze, the Fire and Rescue officials added.