Cloudburst: 1 dead, 4 missing; Red Alert issued

Dehradun: One person lost his life and 4 others were missing after a cloudburst hit Uttarakahnd. The cloudburst hit Birnad area of Chakrata town in Dehradun district in the state on Thursday. . The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) personnel have been pressed into the rescue and relief operation.

Meanwhile, the The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘Red Alert’ in the state. The national weather agency predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the state for next 24 hours.

“Heavy to very heavy” rainfall is expected at isolated places of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Dehradun, Tehri, Nainital, Rudraprayag and Pithoragarh districts of the state. Gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Kmph is also expected in isolated places in the plains of the state”, said IMD in tis weather bulletin.

Uttarakhand has so far reported three incidents of cloudbursts in May. Last week, a cloudburst incident took place in the Kainchi Dham area of Tehri district. On May 5, another incident of cloudburst was reported in Chamoli.