CMs insulted, reduced to being puppets during Covid-19 meeting with PM Modi, fumes Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: On Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that CMs had been reduced to being puppets during meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After attending the PM’s meet on COVID-19 with district officials from 10 states where respective chief ministers were also present, Mamata said the CMs are not even permitted to speak during the COVID-19 meeting with the PM.

The West Bengal CM said, “If the states were not allowed to speak, then why were they called? All the chief ministers must protest for not being allowed to speak.”

PM Modi claimed in the Covid meeting that the caseload is reducing, but why so many deaths still, Mamata asked.

She added that the PM’s COVID meeting with CMs turned out to be a super flop and insulting.

Through the meeting, the PM noted that field officials’ actions and feedback help in forming useful and practical policies to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Coronavirus has made your work more demanding and challenging. In the midst of new challenges, we need new strategies and solutions. It becomes important to use local experiences and we need to work together as a country. Your work in the field, your experiences, and your feedbacks help in making practical and effective policies. The vaccination drive is also being taken forward by incorporating suggestions from states and many stakeholders at every level,” he told the district officials.

“These viruses specialize in mutations, formatting, so our methods and strategies should also be dynamic,” he added.

Most importantly, during the meeting, the PM emphasised the necessity to decrease vaccine wastage.

“Wastage of a single vaccine means not being able to give the necessary protection to one life. It is therefore important to prevent vaccine waste,” he advised.