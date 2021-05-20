Covid-19 Update: 11 new coronavirus deaths reported in Oman

Muscat: 802 new coronavirus cases were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. Thus the total number of confirmed cases has mounted to 208,607. 775 people were recovered in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the total recoveries surged to 192,973.

In the last 24 hours, 11 new deaths due to the coronavirus infection has also been reported in Oman. The death toll is at 2239. At present there are 664 people under medical treatment in Oman. In this 251 people were admitted in ICUs.

Also Read: India and Oman renew military and maritime cooperation agreement

The recovery rate has reached at 92.5% in Oman. The fatality rate is at 1.1%.