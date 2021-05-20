Covid-19 Update: Coronavirus cases increase in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The coronavirus cases had surged in Saudi Arabia. The recovery rate and fatality remained unchanged in the country. The recovery rate is at 96.5% and the fatality rate is at 1.7% in Saudi Arabia. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, 1330 new coronavirus cases along with 1055 new recoveries and 13 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 381 were recorded in Makkah, 350 in Riyadh, 161 in the Eastern Province, 115 in Madinah, 77 in Asir, 72 in Jazan, 41 in Tabuk, 32 in Hail, 27 in Najran, 13 in Al-Baha, 13 in the Northern Borders region and seven in Al-Jouf.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 437,569. The total recoveries now stand at 421,726. The death toll is at 7214. At present there are 8629 active cases in Saudi Arabia. In this 1365 were in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs. Over 12.2 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.