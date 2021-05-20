Covid-19 Update: Coronavirus cases increases in Bahrain

Manama: Bahrain has reported highest number of daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday. On Wednesday 2354 new coronavirus cases along with 1535 new recoveries and 8 new deaths were reported in the country. The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has released the latest coronavirus updates.

Till now 206,878 coronavirus cases were reported in the country. In this 188,496 people were recovered. The death toll is at 773. At present there are 17,609 active cases in the country. 215 are admitted in hospitals and in this 197 were admitted in ICUs. Till now 4,412,898 Covid-19 tests were carried out in Bahrain.

Meanwhile, the highly contagious Indian variant of Covid-19 has been traced in Bahrain. “The variant was identified before the recent spike and we are investigating how it is affecting the spread of the virus, like any other variant,” Health Ministry Under-Secretary Dr Waleed Al Manea said .