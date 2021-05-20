‘Cyclone Yass’: India Meteorological Department  releases its latest updates

Kolkata: The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released its latest update about the ‘Cyclone Yass’. The IMD informed that the Cyclone Yass may hit the east coast on May 26-27. This is the second cyclone that is hitting the country after cyclonic storm Tauktae.

IMD in its weather update said that a low pressure area is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around May 22 and it will intensify to a cyclonic storm in 72 hours.

Also Read: Another state government declares ‘Black Fungus ‘ as epidemic

“It is very likely to intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 72 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards and reach West Bengal-Odisha coasts around 26th May evening,” the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on May 22 and 23. Odisha, West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places are very likely to commence from evening of May 25.