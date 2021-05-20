Cyclone YASS to make a landfall in WB, Odisha coast

India is recovering from severe cyclonic storm Tauktae in the west coast, another cyclone — Yass — is likely to hit the east coast on May 26-27, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

A low pressure area is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around May 22, it said.

“It is very likely to intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 72 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards and reach West Bengal-Odisha coasts around 26th May evening,” the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said.

It added that the southwest monsoon is very likely to advance over south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal around May 21 in association with the likely strengthening and deepening of southwesterly winds over the region

Other atmospheric and oceanic conditions like conducive environment for convection, sea surface temperatures are also favourable for persistent cloudiness over Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of east-central and southeast Bay of Bengal around May 22.