Deadlier than ‘Black Fungus’??? White fungus detected in India,4 cases reported

New Delhi: While the nation continues to administer the Black Fungus cases during the second surge of COVID-19, many cases of White Fungus have also advanced to the forward. White Fungus is considered to be more dangerous than Black Fungus or mucormycosis, which is developing fast in states like Maharashtra and Gujarat. According to reports, four cases of White Fungal disease, have been identified in Bihar’s capital Patna. One of the four infected patients is supposed to be a leading doctor from Patna.

According to health specialists, White Fungus infection is more serious than black fungus infection as it attacks the lungs as well as other parts of the body including nails, skin, stomach, kidney, brain, private parts, and mouth. The data about white fungus cases in Patna was given by Dr. SN Singh, head of PMCH’s Microbiology Department. Dr. Singh said that four patients had indications like Corona (Corona Patients) but they were not contaminated by the COVID-19 virus. All the examinations administered on them were negative. During a thorough study, it became that they were affected with white fungus. Though, as a subject of big relief, all four patients were healed by anti-fungal medicines. According to doctors, the white fungal infection attacks the lungs and this can be identified by conducting HRCT.

Doctors state that if indications like coronavirus infection appear in HRCT then it’s important to review the mucus culture to identify the white fungus. Dr. Singh said that white fungal infection hits people with vulnerable immunity like black fungus. Diabetes patients or those taking steroids for a long period are most likely to get contaminated with White Fungus. In a similar development, Union Health Ministry on Thursday asked the state governments to create ‘mucormycosis’ or black fungus a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.”All Government and private health facilities, medical colleges should follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of mucormycosis, issued by MoHFW & ICMR,” the Union Health Ministry said.

The unusual fungal infection called `mucormycosis` or `black fungus` is on the increase in many parts of the nation, including Delhi. As per the Union Health Ministry, Mucormycosis or black fungus is a dilemma created by a fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by arriving in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus penetrates the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other types of skin trauma. Mucormycosis or black fungus is essentially affecting people healing from the COVID-19 infection. It has been published as an epidemic in Telangana on Thursday. “Fungal infection Mucormycosis is declared as a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897,” a statement published by the Govt of Telangana said.