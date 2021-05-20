Defeat isn’t stopping The Metroman, He is keeping his promises

BJP candidate in Palakkad constituency in the recent assembly polls — has gone ahead and kept his word to the voters anyway. He has lost to Congress’ Shafi Parambil by a margin of nearly 4,000 votes despite of that he is keeping his words.

During his election campaigning, the 88-year-old Metroman had promised residents of Maduraveeran colony in Palakkad Municipality that “whether he wins or not, all families will get power connections”. He made the promise after a group of residents approached him with the complaint that some Scheduled Caste (SC) families in Ward 3 of the municipality did not have power connections, while it was discontinued for some others because they had pending arrears to be paid.

On Tuesday, Sreedharan sent a cheque for Rs 81,525, drawn in the name of Assistant Engineer, KSEB, Kalpathy, towards the payment of these families’ arrears. In addition, 11 SC families here will now get new power connections as well.

The Metroman handed over the cheque at a function inaugurated by BJP district president E Krishnadas here. While ward councillor V Natesan presided over the meet, Palakkad municipal standing committee chairman P Smithesh and ASHA worker Semina attended the event.