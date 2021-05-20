Explosives laden drone targeting Jazan destroyed by Arab coalition forces

Riyadh: Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed explosives laden drones launched by Houthi militants in Yemen targeting Jazan in Saudi Arabia. This is the first cross-border attack reported by the coalition Eid al Fitr holiday on May 13.

Houthi militants backed by Iran has been continuously attacking Saudi Arabia by using drones and ballistic missiles. The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.

Yemen is witnessing violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. The crisis escalated in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains. More than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict.