Former Chief Minister passes away due to Covid-19

Jaipur: Veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Jagannath Pahadia passed away due to Covid-19. He was aged 89. Jagannath Pahadia was the Chief Minister of Rajasthan in 1980-81. He also served as governor of Haryana and Bihar.

, “Saddened by the demise of former Rajasthan CM, Shri Jagannath Pahadia Ji. In his long political and administrative career, he made noteworthy contributions to further social empowerment. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti”, tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was very shocked by the demise. “Pahadia left us because of COVID. I am very shocked by his demise. He had a lot of affection for me right from the beginning”, Gehlot tweeted.