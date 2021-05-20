Indian Railway cancels special trains: Full list

New Delhi: The public sector transporter in the country, Indian Railway has announced cancellation of some special trains. The Northern Railway Zone has cancelled 6 special trains. The trains were cancelled due to low occupancy.
According to the Northern Railway, 02287 Sealdah-Bikaner Jn. Duronto Special will not operate May 23 onward while 02288 Bikaner Jn-Sealdah Duronto Special won’t function from May 25 till further notice. 05203 Barauni Jn-Lucknow Express Special will be suspended from May 22 while 05204 Lucknow-Barauni Jn. Express Special will not operate from May 23.
Also Read: India and Oman renew military and maritime cooperation agreement
05269 Muzaffarpur-Ahmedabad Express Special will not function May 27 onward and 05270 Ahmedabad-Muzaffarpur Express Special will be cancelled from May 29.
It is notified for the information of rail passengers that the Railways have decided to cancel the following Special Trains due to low occupancy and other operational reasons as per the following details:- pic.twitter.com/1VTTGG6rSk
— Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) May 20, 2021
Post Your Comments