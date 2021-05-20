Indian Railway cancels special trains: Full list

New Delhi: The public sector transporter in the country, Indian Railway has announced cancellation of some special trains. The Northern Railway Zone has cancelled 6 special trains. The trains were cancelled due to low occupancy.

According to the Northern Railway, 02287 Sealdah-Bikaner Jn. Duronto Special will not operate May 23 onward while 02288 Bikaner Jn-Sealdah Duronto Special won’t function from May 25 till further notice. 05203 Barauni Jn-Lucknow Express Special will be suspended from May 22 while 05204 Lucknow-Barauni Jn. Express Special will not operate from May 23.

05269 Muzaffarpur-Ahmedabad Express Special will not function May 27 onward and 05270 Ahmedabad-Muzaffarpur Express Special will be cancelled from May 29.