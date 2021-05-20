Pinarayi Vijayan swearing-in: 500 people to attend the oath ceremony

New Delhi: At 3 pm today, Pinarayi Vijayan will take oath as the Chief Minister of Kerala and the swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Central Stadium with 500 people in attendance.

The CPI(M) state committee, on Tuesday, had appointed Pinarayi Vijayan as the CPI(M) parliamentary party leader and Kerala’s Chief Minister.

Pinarayi Vijayan said, “The cabinet consists of 21 people and the invitees include 140 legislators, 29 MPs, the judiciary, media, and top officials. All those who are coming should have a Covid negative test result taken 48 hours before or should have taken both doses of the vaccine,” reports quoted.