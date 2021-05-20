PM Modi hold meeting with state and district officials to discuss on Covid-19 situation

PM Narendra Modi communicated with the state and district officials on the COVID-19 condition through video conference.

At the time of the interaction, the officials appreciated the Prime Minister for his leadership in the battle against Covid-19. The officials summarised the Prime Minister about the developing covid situation in their respective districts and shared their practice of using technology for real-time monitoring and capacity building. They also talked about the steps taken to improve public participation and awareness in their districts.

Conversing on the moment, Modi asked everyone to guarantee full commitment to fight the pandemic. He said that Coronavirus has made the work more demanding and challenging. Amid these new challenges, new approaches and solutions are needed. Over the past few days, active cases in the country have begun to reduce. However, he cautioned that the challenge remains as long as this infection is present even on a minor scale.

Modi praised the exceptional work of the state and district officials in fighting the pandemic and said experiences and feedback from their work in the field, supported in making practical and effective policies.PM added that the vaccination drive is also being pushed forward by including suggestions from states and various stakeholders at all levels.

The Prime Minister emphasised the need to use local experiences and the need to work together as a country. He asked to spread messages on keeping villages Corona-free and following COVID-appropriate behaviour, even when cases are declining. He asked the officials to devise their strategy in a rural and urban specific way and ensure that Rural India is COVID free.

The Prime Minister remarked that every epidemic has taught us the importance of continuous innovation and change in our ways of dealing with epidemics. He stressed that the methods and strategies in dealing with the pandemic should be dynamic as the virus is an expert in mutation and changing the format. He said virus mutation is concerning the youth and children. He stressed the need to boost vaccination drive.

Modi said that wastage of a single vaccine means not being able to provide the necessary security to an individual. Therefore he urged to stop vaccine wastage.

The PM also highlighted the priority of promoting the lives of citizens while saving lives. He added facilities for free ration for the poor, other essential supplies must be provided and black marketing should be stopped. He said these steps are also required to win this fight and to move ahead.