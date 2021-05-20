‘Prime Minister did not talk to us’: Mamata Banerjee after Covid meet

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has complained that she had not given time to speak at the meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review Covid-19 situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has interacted with district magistrates of 10 states and Chief Ministers.

“Only some BJP chief ministers and the PM made small speeches and ended the meeting after this. It was a casual meeting. We feel humiliated. He never asked about vaccines or about remdesivir. He never asked about black fungus cases. “It was so unfortunate that after inviting the CMs, he did not talk to us. We were not allowed to speak”, said Mamata Banerjee.

. “We expected to demand vaccines, but were not allowed to speak. PM claimed that coronavirus is decreasing. This claim was done previously as well, which led to a further increase in cases. PM Modi is so insecure that he did not listen us,” said Mamata Banerjee.