13 Maoists killed in an encounter

Mumbai: At least 13 Maoists were killed in an encounter with the C-60 unit of Maharashtra Police. The encounter between security forces and ultra left took place in a forest between Potegaon and Rajoli in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra on Friday. The encounter is still going on.

The security forces after getting specific inputs about the presence of ultra lefts had launched a search operation in the area. Police has also recovered weapons, substantial literature and other materials of daily need. The Maoists had gathered in the place for a meeting. The search operation turned into an encounter as the Maoists fire on the forces.

Also Read: Anti Terrorism Day 2021: Stop terrorism… Read to know more about the day…

“Based on specific inputs, the police party, comprising C-60 commandos, had launched a search operation in the forest. We had kicked off the operation a day ago itself after learning about the Maoist presence in the forest. So far, we have learnt about 13 bodies being recovered. The searches are still on,” Sandip Patil, Deputy Inspector General of police (DIG), Gadchiroli said.