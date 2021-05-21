Covid-19 Update: Coronavirus cases increases in Bahrain

Manama: The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. Bahrain reported the highest daily cases on May 20. 2415 new coronavirus cases were reported on May 20. 1465 new recoveries were also reported. 7 deaths due to the coronavirus infection were also reported.

796 expat workers were infected with the coronavirus infection on May 20. Till now 209,293 coronavirus cases were reported in the country. In this 189,962 people were recovered. The death toll is at 787 .

Also Read: Country extends ban on passenger flights from India

At present there are 18,551 active cases in the country. 285 people were under medical treatment in hospitals. In this 207 were admitted in ICUs. Till now 44,32,836 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Bahrain. The recovery rate is at 90.8%. The fatality rate is at 0.4%.