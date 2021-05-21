Another state extends lockdown till June 7

Bangalore: Another state in the country has extended the lockdown imposed in the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. Karnataka state government has extended the lockdown.

The Karnataka state government has extended the lockdown for two weeks till 6 am June 7. This was announced by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. The decision has been taken after a meeting with officials and ministers.

Karnataka state government imposed lockdown on May 10 which was in force till May 24. All restrictions imposed earlier will continue to be in place like public transportation, including RTC buses and Bangalore Metro services, will continue to remain prohibited.

Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, and animal fodder will be allowed to function for four hours from 6 am to 10 am.