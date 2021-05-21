The BBC and Bashir have both apologised for an interview with princess Dianna which aired in 1995, and the BBC has written to Princes William and Harry. Bashir in order to get the interview acted in a “deceitful” way and faked documents to obtain the interview, the inquiry said. And the BBC’s own internal probe in 1996 into what happened was “woefully ineffective”, it added.

BBC has also written apologies to Prince Charles and Diana’s brother Earl Spencer. It is also returning all awards the interview received, including a TV Bafta won in 1996.

Bashir seriously breached BBC rules by mocking up fake bank statements to gain access to the princess

He showed the fake documents to Earl Spencer, to gain his trust so he would introduce Bashir to Diana

By gaining access to Diana in this way, Bashir was able to persuade her to agree to give the interview.

In this popular interview the princess opened up about her relationship with Husband Charles. – in it, the princess famously said: “There were three of us in this marriage.”

It was the first time a serving royal had spoken so openly about life in the Royal Family – viewers saw her speak about her unhappy marriage to Prince Charles, their affairs, and her bulimia.

Patrick Jephson – Diana’s former private secretary – said the interview “destroyed remaining links with Buckingham Palace”.

He said after the interview, Diana lost “the royal support structure that had guided and safeguarded her for so many years” which “inevitably made her vulnerable to people who didn’t have her best interests at heart, or were unable properly to look after her”.

It is widely believed that Post the interview in 1995 is what lead to the death of Princess Diana.