Covid-19: Accurate numbers should be reported for adequate allocation of drug, says Madras HC

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Central government to record a complete report on the allocation of drugs and vaccines. “The State has commenced vaccination drive for the 18 plus age group. However, it appears that there may not be sufficient doses of vaccine available.”

The State informed the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy that the vaccination drive for the age group of 18-45 started on May 20. The State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan submitted that Tamil Nadu has got 500 oxygen cylinders from Singapore by air, and another 1,650 cylinders by sea.

“The NHAI along with the DRDO, is setting up 142 mini oxygen plants in the State,” he added. The bench said the Centre had recorded a statement earlier, but there is no sign of the allocation of any drugs or vaccine or of any plan which is in place. At the time of the hearing on Thursday, one of the advocates claimed that the State was delaying test results.

In reply, the bench said, “Every endeavour should be made by the testing centres in the State to declare results as expeditiously as possible so that a patient can immediately quarantine self and prevent further spread.” The court postponed the case to Monday.