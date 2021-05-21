Covid-19 Update: 1490 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 1490 new coronavirus cases along with 1451 new recoveries and 2 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Till now 551,430 coronavirus cases were reported in UAE. In this 531,459 people were recovered. The death toll is at 1642. At present there are 18,329 active cases in UAE. The recovery rate is at 96.4% and the fatality rate is at 0.3% in UAE.

The Ministry has conducted 241,630additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 47.7 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE.