Covid-19 Update: 377 new recoveries reported in Qatar

Doha: 367 new coronavirus cases along with 377 new recoveries and 2 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 245 contacts of active cases and 122 travel related.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 214,830. The total recoveries now stand at 210,150. The death toll is at 541. At present there are 4139 active cases.

There are 17 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 321. 3 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 165 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

14,092 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in Qatar in the last 24 hours. In this 3428 people were tested for the first time. Till now 198,8609 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Qatar.

42,809 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 2,233,616.