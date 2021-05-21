Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate remains firm in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The recovery rate remained firm at 96.5% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate also remained firm at 1.7T in the country. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, 1136 new coronavirus cases along with 980 new recoveries and 10 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 342 were recorded in Riyadh, 276 in Makkah, 150 in the Eastern Province, 73 in Madinah, 66 in Asir, 59 in Jazan, 36 in Tabuk, 27 in Najran, 22 in Hail, 18 in Al-Baha, 14 in the Northern Borders region and six in Al-Jouf.

Till now 438,705 coronavirus were confirmed in the country. In this 422,706 people were recovered. The death toll is at 7224. At present there are 8775 people under medical treatment. In this 1331 were in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs. Over 12.4 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.