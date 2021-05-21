Feeding the needy: Read to know how the Coimbatore man feed thousands daily

Coimbatore: During this ongoing lockdown, All Religious Affinity Movement (ARAM) State president J Mohamed Rafi is feeding the roadside inhabitants and the poor by giving them chicken and egg biryani free of cost with the help of his wife’s savings. He is doing so not for the first time. In the last year, Rafi fed the migrant workers in Coimbatore by selling his wife’s gold jewels worth several lakh.

Talking to TNIE, Mohamed Rafi said, “We are providing food to 1,000 people who have no jobs, including construction workers and bakery workers, due to the lockdown and those who are living on the pavements in Coimbatore government hospital, townhall, flower market, Kavundampalayam, etc., every day.”

The food is cooked at his brother’s shop at Saibaba colony in the city. Talking about the last year’s experience, Rafi said, “During the lockdown last year, my wife and daughter came forward to sell their jewels to help the poor. As a result, we were able to provide food to the migrant workers for a total of 62 days based on the directions of local police on the workers’ needs.

Moreover, We have also provided grocery items such as rice and sugar for tribal families and Srilankan Tamils. Our aim is to fill the stomach of the poor who cannot afford to buy food. We are happy to do this.”

During this year, not only Rafi’s family but also his elder and younger brothers and sisters are offering to the poor.