Full List of Portfolios Allocated to Kerala Ministers in new Cabinet

On Thursday, headed by Pinarayi Vijayan, a 21-member Left Democratic Front (LDF) ministry took oath at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram at a grand ceremony, following the Covid-19 protocols with less than 500 persons. After taking oath for the second time as CM, Pinarayi Vijayan handed over the portfolios of respective ministers to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

In the new cabinet, the CPI(M) have 12 ministers, CPI four ministers and one each from Kerala Congress (M), Indian National League (INL), Democratic Kerala Congress (DKC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Janata Dal (S) (JDS). MB Rajesh of the CPM is the Speaker and Chittayam Gopakumar of the CPI the Deputy Speaker of the new Assembly. N Jayaraj of KC(M) has been appointed as the chief whip with cabinet rank. 17 out of the 20 ministers in the cabinet are first-timers.

Here’s the Full List of Portfolios:

Pinarayi Vijayan

General Administration, All India Services, Planning and Economic Affairs, Science, Technology and Environment, Pollution Control, Scientific Institutes, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Election, Integration, Information Technology, Sainik Welfare, Distress Relief, State Hospitality, Airports, Metro Rail, Inter-State River Waters, Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation, Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation, Information and Public Relations, Non- Resident Keralites’ Affairs, Home, Vigilance, Administration of Civil and Criminal Justice, Fire and Rescue Services, Prisons, Printing and Stationery, Welfare of Minorities, All important policy matters, Subjects not mentioned elsewhere.

K Rajan

Land Revenue, Survey and Land Records, Land Reforms, Housing

Roshy Augustine

Irrigation, Command Area Development Authority, Ground Water Department, Water Supply and Sanitation

Shri K Krishnankutty

Electricity, ANERT

A K Saseendran

Forests, Wild Life Protection,

Ahammad Devarkovil

Ports, Museums, Archaeology, Archives

Antony Raju

Road Transport, Motor Vehicles, Water Transport

V Abdurahman

Sports, Wakf and Haj Pilgrimage, Posts & Telegraphs, Railways

Adv. G R Anil

Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs, Legal Metrology

K N Balagopal

Finance, National Savings, Stores Purchase, Commercial Taxes, Agricultural Income Tax, Treasuries, Lotteries, State Audit, Kerala State Financial Enterprises, State Insurance, Kerala Financial Corporation, Stamps and Stamp Duties

R Bindu

Collegiate Education, Technical Education, Universities (Except Agriculture, Veterinary, Fisheries, Medical and Digital Universities), Entrance Examinations, National Cadet Corps, Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP), Social Justice

J Chinchurani

Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, Milk Co-operatives, Zoos, Kerala Veterinary & Animal Sciences University

M V Govindan Master

Local Self Governments – Panchayats, Municipalities and Corporations, Rural Development, Town Planning, Regional Development Authorities, KILA, Excise

Adv. P A Mohamed Riyas

Public Works Department, Tourism

P Prasad

Agriculture, Soil Survey & Soil Conservation, Kerala Agriculture University, Warehousing Corporation

K Radhakrishnan

The welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, Devaswoms, Parliamentary Affairs

P Rajeev

Law, Industries (Including Industrial co-operatives), Commerce, Mining and Geology, Handlooms and Textiles, Khadi and Village Industries, Coir, Cashew Industry, Plantation Directorate

Saji Cherian

Fisheries, Harbour Engineering, Fisheries University, Culture, Kerala State Film Development Corporation, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, Kerala State Cultural Activists Welfare Fund Board, Youth Affairs

V Sivankutty

General Education, Literacy Movement, Labour, Employment and Training, Skills, Rehabilitation, Factories and Boilers, Insurance Medical Service, Industrial Tribunals, Labour Courts

V N Vasavan

Co-operation, Registration

Veena George

Health, Family Welfare, Medical Education, Medical University, Indigenous Medicine, AYUSH, Drugs Control, Woman & Child Welfare