Full List of Portfolios Allocated to Kerala Ministers in new Cabinet

On Thursday, headed by Pinarayi Vijayan, a 21-member Left Democratic Front (LDF) ministry took oath at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram at a grand ceremony, following the Covid-19 protocols with less than 500 persons. After taking oath for the second time as CM, Pinarayi Vijayan handed over the portfolios of respective ministers to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.
In the new cabinet, the CPI(M) have 12 ministers, CPI four ministers and one each from Kerala Congress (M), Indian National League (INL), Democratic Kerala Congress (DKC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Janata Dal (S) (JDS). MB Rajesh of the CPM is the Speaker and Chittayam Gopakumar of the CPI the Deputy Speaker of the new Assembly. N Jayaraj of KC(M) has been appointed as the chief whip with cabinet rank. 17 out of the 20 ministers in the cabinet are first-timers.
Here’s the Full List of Portfolios:
Pinarayi Vijayan
General Administration, All India Services, Planning and Economic Affairs, Science, Technology and Environment, Pollution Control, Scientific Institutes, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Election, Integration, Information Technology, Sainik Welfare, Distress Relief, State Hospitality, Airports, Metro Rail, Inter-State River Waters, Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation, Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation, Information and Public Relations, Non- Resident Keralites’ Affairs, Home, Vigilance, Administration of Civil and Criminal Justice, Fire and Rescue Services, Prisons, Printing and Stationery, Welfare of Minorities, All important policy matters, Subjects not mentioned elsewhere.
K Rajan
Land Revenue, Survey and Land Records, Land Reforms, Housing
Roshy Augustine
Irrigation, Command Area Development Authority, Ground Water Department, Water Supply and Sanitation
Shri K Krishnankutty
Electricity, ANERT
A K Saseendran
Forests, Wild Life Protection,
Ahammad Devarkovil
Ports, Museums, Archaeology, Archives
Antony Raju
Road Transport, Motor Vehicles, Water Transport
V Abdurahman
Sports, Wakf and Haj Pilgrimage, Posts & Telegraphs, Railways
Adv. G R Anil
Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs, Legal Metrology
K N Balagopal
Finance, National Savings, Stores Purchase, Commercial Taxes, Agricultural Income Tax, Treasuries, Lotteries, State Audit, Kerala State Financial Enterprises, State Insurance, Kerala Financial Corporation, Stamps and Stamp Duties
R Bindu
Collegiate Education, Technical Education, Universities (Except Agriculture, Veterinary, Fisheries, Medical and Digital Universities), Entrance Examinations, National Cadet Corps, Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP), Social Justice
J Chinchurani
Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, Milk Co-operatives, Zoos, Kerala Veterinary & Animal Sciences University
M V Govindan Master
Local Self Governments – Panchayats, Municipalities and Corporations, Rural Development, Town Planning, Regional Development Authorities, KILA, Excise
Adv. P A Mohamed Riyas
Public Works Department, Tourism
P Prasad
Agriculture, Soil Survey & Soil Conservation, Kerala Agriculture University, Warehousing Corporation
K Radhakrishnan
The welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, Devaswoms, Parliamentary Affairs
P Rajeev
Law, Industries (Including Industrial co-operatives), Commerce, Mining and Geology, Handlooms and Textiles, Khadi and Village Industries, Coir, Cashew Industry, Plantation Directorate
Saji Cherian
Fisheries, Harbour Engineering, Fisheries University, Culture, Kerala State Film Development Corporation, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, Kerala State Cultural Activists Welfare Fund Board, Youth Affairs
V Sivankutty
General Education, Literacy Movement, Labour, Employment and Training, Skills, Rehabilitation, Factories and Boilers, Insurance Medical Service, Industrial Tribunals, Labour Courts
V N Vasavan
Co-operation, Registration
Veena George
Health, Family Welfare, Medical Education, Medical University, Indigenous Medicine, AYUSH, Drugs Control, Woman & Child Welfare
Post Your Comments