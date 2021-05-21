Guard breaks female reporter’s finger for not deleting Covid-19 interviews

On May 18, an Iranian journalist named Faezeh Momeni, who is working for a news website in Tehran was beaten by the guard of a state vaccination center, while she was producing a report about the vaccination process.

The journalist was beaten by a Protection Agency agent from the Beheshti Medical Sciences University on her way out of the vaccination center, as per the state-run Etemad Online website. The guard asked her to delete all the interviews, but upon her refusal, he attacked her, breaking her finger. Faezeh was taken to the hospital for surgery.

Momeni took to her social media handle and shared a photo of her injuries explaining that she carried out a series of interviews with doctors and health care workers of the center, but that the security guard told her to delete them.

The Iranian administration has been frequently criticized by the media for not being pellucid and receptive about the slow Covid-19 vaccination drive.