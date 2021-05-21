Haj Pilgrimage: Saudi Arabia to make important announcement

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia is planning to allow foreign pilgrims to attend the Haj pilgrimage this year. This was reported by Saudi Arabian media citing the top officials. As per the new announcement, Foreign pilgrims will be allowed to perform Haj this year. Haj pilgrimage in this year will be open to all with strict Covid safety measures in place.

Earlier on May 9, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah that it would be going ahead with this year’s pilgrimage. The ministry also said that it would release the specific measures to be undertaken at a later date.

On last year the pilgrimage was curtailed for the first time in modern history. Only 1,000 pilgrims from Saudi Arabia were allowed to attend the pilgrimage last year