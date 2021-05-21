I told doctors I’d rather die at home: Salma Hayek on battle with Covid-19

Hollywood actress Salma Hayek has revealed that she had a near-fatal battle with Covid-19 in the early days of the pandemic.

Recently in an interview, the actress spoke about her diagnosis and the impact on her body. Salma said, “My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad. I said, ‘No, thank you. I’d rather die at home.” Furthermore, she added that there was a time when she was put on oxygen. Her body went through so much that she still hasn’t completely regained her energy.

Salma Hayek returned to work in April this year with the filming of Ridley Scott’s upcoming House of Gucci. Salma is currently awaiting the release of Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. She also has Marvel Studios’ Eternals in her kitty.