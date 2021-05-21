Karnataka Covid-19 Updates: State reported 34,281 new cases

Karnataka: According to the Health Department, state-reported 34,281 new cases and 468 fatalities on Wednesday. While the total number of infections stood at 23,06,655, the death toll was 23,306. The number of recoveries continued to outnumber fresh COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, with 49,953 discharges, taking the total discharges so far to 17,24,438.

Bengaluru Urban registered 11,772 fresh cases on Wednesday. The city saw 29,238 discharges.

As per the bulletin, the total number of active cases in the state stood at 5,58,890. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 26.46 percent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.36 percent.