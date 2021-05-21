Kerala Covid updates: 29,673 people confirmed coronavirus in the state today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid 19 has been confirmed for 29673 more people in the state today. The CM also said that 142 deaths were confirmed within 24 hours of being infected with Covid.

The overall test positivity rate in the state was low. Today’s test positive rate is 22.22. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CB Nat, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 1,85,55,023 samples, including LAMP and antigen testing, were tested today, the state government said in a statement.

Today, Thiruvananthapuram district has the highest number of confirmed cases. 3836 cases were reported in the district. In Malappuram 3363 people and in Ernakulam 2984 people were diagnosed with the disease. The incidence in other districts is Palakkad 1746, Kollam 2736, Thrissur 2468, Kozhikode 2341, Alappuzha 2057, Kottayam 1600, Kannur 1293, Idukki 1068, Pathanamthitta 863, Kasaragod 636 and Wayanad 362. Within 24 hours, 129 health workers confirmed the disease within 24 hours.