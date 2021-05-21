Kim Kardashian revealed son Saint West had tested positive for Covid-19

Kim Kardashian revealed in the promo for next week’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that her son Saint West had tested positive for coronavirus.

In the clip, it sees the reality star, 40, talking to an unknown person on the phone where she says that her daughter North, seven, is also feeling sick – although it is unknown if she also tested positive and other family members.

It is not known when Saint tested positive for coronavirus but the clip is pre-recorded and the family finished filming the final episode of KUWTK in January, so it is likely it was at the end of last year or early 2021.

Kim has previously been in contact with other family members who had contracted the illness, including her estranged husband Kanye West, who she is currently divorcing, and her younger sister Khloé Kardashian.

In October, Kim spoke about Kanye, 43, contracting Covid-19 early on in the pandemic to Grazia.

‘Kanye had Covid way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on… It was so scary and unknown,’ she shared to her fans.