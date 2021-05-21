MP Naseer Hussain performs Brahmin Prof Savitri Vishwanathan’s last rites

Bengaluru: On Tuesday, Syed Naseer Hussain, a Congress Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, performed the last rites of Brahmin professor Savitri Vishwanathan, who succumbs to Covid-19 on May 5. Naseer Hussain immersed the professor’s ashes at Paschima Vahini near Srirangapatna.

The 80-year-old Prof Savitri Vishwanathan was a researcher of the Japanese language, history, and politics, and also the former head of the Department of Chinese and Japanese Studies at Delhi University. Savitri’s younger sister Mahalakshmi Atreyi battling for life in another hospital.

Speaking to a leading daily, Hussain said, “She was more than a family friend, more like my mother. As her family is spread across the world, no one was able to come given the travel curbs. I took suggestions from a Hindu priest and performed the rituals.” Savitri had separated from her husband and had no children, said Hussain.