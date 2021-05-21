Newborn loses parents to Covid in Karnataka, survives virus

Karnataka: Cases of children losing their parents to Covid-19 are mounting by the day because of the devastating second wave of Covid-19 in India. A 10-days-old baby girl lost her parents to the deadly coronavirus in Mandya district, Karnataka. The baby girl, too, caught Covid-19 but quickly coped up and is now stable. She is currently at the Mandya district hospital.

Yet to be named, the child was born to Mamta and Nanjundegowda after nine years of anxious wait and prayers.

Sadly, the baby’s father succumbed to Covid-19 just five days before the delivery and the mother too passed away after five days of delivery.

Dr. Keerti of the Mandya district hospital said, “The question now arises, who is going to adopt this child?”

Basavaraj, District Child Protection Officer(DCPO) Mandya, on elaborating the process of adoption, said, “The child welfare committee will settle the child at a special adoption agency for two months. If no one comes forward, only then will the child be legally free for adoption. The adoption process is online. Due diligence will be done on the family who’s applied and eligible. If all specifics match, the matter then goes to the district court for approval.”

Mamta’s brother and his wife came forward to adopt the baby child. They have two children of their own and are eager to welcome the newborn into their home.