DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Noted environmentalist Sundarlal Bahuguna dies of Covid

May 21, 2021, 02:18 pm IST

Rishikesh: Renowned  environmentalist and  founder of Chipco Movement, Sunderlal Bahuguna passed away due to Covid-19. He was under treatment for Covid-19 at AIIMS hospital in Rishikesh. He breathed his last on Friday at 12.05 pm. He was aged 94.

Sunderlal Bahuguna, Padma Vibhushan recipient was admitted in the  hospital on May 8. He  had been suffering from Covid-like symptoms 10 days prior to hospital admission. He was on CPAP therapy in the ICU at the  hospital.

Also Read: State government eases lockdown restrictions 

The Chipko movement formed to protest  against deforestation by locals in the Himalayan region. To stop deforestation, locals – primarily women – would make circles around trees and stop men from cutting them down. He first Chipko action took place in April 1973 in Mandal village, now in Uttarakhand, and spread over the next five years to many Himalayan districts.

Tags
shortlink
May 21, 2021, 02:18 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button