Pilot killed as MiG-21 fighter jet of IAF crashes in Punjab

Punjab: In a tragic incident, a MiG-21 Bison fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in the Langeana village of Moga in Punjab. In the accident, Squadron Leader Abhinav Choudhary of Indian Air Force lost his life. The Indian Air Force has ordered a Court of Enquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.

“There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries. IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family,” the IAF tweeted.

MiG-21 is a Russian supersonic fighter jet. The Indian Air Force is using the fight jet for decades. The fighter jet was designed by the aerospace and defence major Mikoyan-Gurevich Design Bureau in the Soviet Union. The platform took its maiden flight long ago in 1955