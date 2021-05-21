PM Narendra Modi gets emotional as he pays homage to those who died due to Covid: Video

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had Friday got emotional while he was paying homage to people who had died due to coronavirus infection. Prime Minister was interacting virtually with doctors, paramedical staff, and other frontline health workers from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

“This virus has snatched many of loved ones from us. I pay my humble respects to them and I express my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones”, said Prime Minister in a voice choked with emotion.

Also Read: State government extended lockdown; issues new guidelines

Prime Minister also launched a new slogan “Jahan bimar, wahin upchar (treatment of the ailing at their doorstep)” during his video conference. Prime Minister also took stock of the functioning of various Covid hospitals in the city