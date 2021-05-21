State government extends corona curfew till May 31

Bhopal: State government has decided to extend the curfew imposed the in the state capital. Madhya Pradesh state government has decided to extend the coronavirus curfew imposed in Bhopal till May31. The decision was taken after considering the coronavirus situation in the city. The decision to extend the curfew has been taken in a meeting of the Bhopal Crisis Management Team.

The corona curfew was supposed to end on May 24, has earlier been given multiple week-long extensions since April 12. Bhopal recorded as many as 609 coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally of infections to 1,16,481. The death toll increased to 895 with 11 new fatalities.