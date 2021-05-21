 Study shows 50% people in India still do not wear masks

New Delhi: A research study carried out by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed that 50% of people in the country still do not wear a mask while 64% of the people who do wear masks, do not cover the nose.

“As per a study, in India, 50 percent of the people still do not wear masks. Among those who wear masks, 64 percent of them do not cover their nose properly”, said health ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal .

“The use of masks is also important. If an infected person and a non-infected person do not wear a mask, then there are 90 percent chances of transmission of infection. But, if those two persons follow social distancing and wear masks, then the infection risk is almost negligible”, he said.

“In the study, it was found that out of 2,000 people in 25 cities 50 percent people are not wearing masks properly, 64 percent of those who wear masks don’t cover their nose properly, 20 percent have it on their chins, 2 percent have masks on their neck and only 14 percent of them wear it correctly by covering nose, mouth, chin and with a clip on the nose”, he added.