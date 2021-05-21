Tamil Nadu gets 649.4 MT oxygen through 12 oxygen express trains

Chennai: Through 12 oxygen express trains the State has received a total of 649.4 MT of liquid medical oxygen (LMO). On Thursday at 5 pm, the twelfth oxygen express filled at Rourkela with three containers carrying 64.95 MT arrived at Inland Container Depot, Tondiarpet.

On Wednesday at 8 pm, the ninth loaded oxygen express that left from Rourkela with two containers carrying 36.74 MT of LMO reached Tondiarpet. The tenth train that left from Rourkela with 29.24 MT of LMO in three tankers reached Madukkarai near Coimbatore at 1.55 am on Thursday.

Likewise, the eleventh train that started from Rourkela carrying 78.58 MT of LMO in four containers arrived at Tondiarpet at 5.40 am on Thursday. The thirteenth oxygen express shipped from Rourkela carrying 79.31 MT of LMO in five tankers for Tamil Nadu is supposed to reach here on Friday, said the Railways in a statement. The oxygen tankers were emptied and sent to government hospitals across the State.