Texas brings in heartbeat law, bans pregnancy as early as 6 weeks

Texas governor Greg Abbott signed into law Wednesday a measure that would prohibit in Texas abortions as early as six weeks — before some women know they are pregnant.

The signing of the bill opens a new frontier in the battle over abortion restrictions as first-of-its-kind legal provisions — intended to make the law harder to block — are poised to be tested in the courts.

Abortion rights advocates have promised to challenge the new law, which they consider one of the most extreme nationwide and the strictest in Texas since the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. It would amount to an outright ban on abortions, as the six-week cutoff is two weeks after a missed menstrual cycle, opponents say.

The bill, which takes effect in September, makes no exception for pregnancies that are the result of rape or incest but does include a rare provision that allows individual citizens to sue anyone they believe may have been involved in helping a pregnant individual violate the ban. The provision cannot be used against pregnant people, but reproductive rights advocates warn it can be used to target abortion providers and abortion-rights activists.

The use of lawsuits by private citizens may make the measure harder for abortion providers to fight, NPR member station KUT reported.

Amy Hagstrom Miller, president and CEO of Whole Woman’s Health, said the law will put providers through “more legal chutes and ladders until we can figure out a strategy to try to block it” and called it unconstitutional.