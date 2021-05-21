The show has become a world religion: R Madhavan on ‘Friends’ reunion

The F.R.I.E.N.D.S gang is back together to bring some more laughter and happy tears to our lives. Not just fans, even celebs are going gaga after the first trailer release of Friends: The Reunion.

South and Bollywood actor R Madhavan took to his social media handle and reacted to the Friends trailer via his Instagram story with a caption that read, “I believe friends has become a world religion..what do y’all think?”

The superhit 90’s sitcom is currently the talk of the town. The highly-anticipated Friends: The Reunion trailer was released on Wednesday and fans are going berserk. All the six lead cast members of the show-Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow are back and ruling the hearts of the audience.

Talking about R Madhavan, he was last seen in Nishabdham opposite Anushka Shetty. The actor is set for his directorial debut film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.