Administration extends coronavirus curfew

Srinagar: The coronavirus curfew imposed in Jammu and Kashmir has been extended. The administration in the Union Territory has announced this. The curfew has been extended by a week. . The coronavirus curfew will now be in place till May 31.

The administration has imposed the curfew in the Union Territory in April 30. Since then it has been extended many times. The curfew was supposed to end on May 24.

“Corona Curfew imposed in all 20 districts of J&K till 7 am on Monday, 24/5/21 is extended further till 7 am on Monday, 31/5/21. Curfew will be strict except for a few essential services. DCs (Deputy Commissioners) being given limited flexibility to ensure economic activities do not suffer,” the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said in a tweet.