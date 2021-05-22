AICC announced ‘Leader of Opposition’ in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress high command has announced the name of Congress parliamentary party leader in Kerala. AICC has nominated Congress MLA from Paravur, VD Satheesan as the parliamentary party leader. VD Satheesan will replace Ramesh Chennithala as the Leader of Opposition in Kerala.

” I just conveyed to the state unit. The state unit will convey to the Speaker. After the setback in the election, Congress workers felt there needed to be some change. The present leaders also don’t want to continue”, said ICC in-charge of Kerala Tariq Anwar.

Congress has faced a massive defeat in the state assembly election. After the defeat the Congress workers in the state had demanded a change of leadership in the legislative ranks of the Congress and the UDF coalition.