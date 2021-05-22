Black fungus detected in 15-year-old in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. Watch the video…

Ahmedabad: Mucormycosis, a harmful fungal infection of the sinuses in Covid-recovered patients, has risen as a notable concern with India identifying several cases every day when the country is also seeing a shortage of the drug used to treat it. Now, India has recognised the first case of black fungus in a 15-year-old.

“This boy had come to us earlier with symptoms of Covid-19, and after testing, he was found to be positive for the virus. He recovered after being treated according to protocol. However, shortly after being discharged, he complained of toothache and infection under the palate. It turned out to be mucormycosis,” paediatrician Dr Abhishek Bansal said.

“He was operated on for it, his right-side palate and teeth had to be removed, and he is now on medication,” says treating paediatrician Dr Abhishek Bansal.

Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, is a fungal infection that originally affects people who are taking medication for other health problems that weaken their ability to fight other infections. It can result in the loss of the upper jaw and, in rare cases, the eye. Fungal spores inhaled from the air affect the sinuses of such people.