Country extends closure of the land border with India

Dhaka: India’s neighbouring country, Bangladesh has decided to extend the land border closure. Bangladesh government has extended the closure of the land border with India for the movement of passengers till May 31. The decision was taken after considering the rising Covid-19 situation in India.

Bangladesh government had closed the land borders with India on April 26. The closure was again extended on May 8.

Bangladesh government informed that Bangladeshi citizens stranded in India will be allowed to enter the country through Benapole, Akhaura, Burimari Darshana, Hili and Sonamasjid.

“Bangladesh citizens now stranded in India [and] who want to return to the country will have to submit a COVID-19 negative certificate with QR code to obtain a no-objection certificate from Bangladesh missions in New Delhi, Kolkata, and Agartala,” a government notification read.